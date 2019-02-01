Rapper 6ix9ine acknowledges gang membership, pleads guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is cooperating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to multiple felonies and saying he joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member.

The plea was entered last week by the rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez. Information about it was unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

During the plea, 6ix9ine said he joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang in fall 2017. He says he helped gang members try to kill a rival last March.

With his deal, 6ix9ine can gain leniency at sentencing from an otherwise mandatory minimum 47 years in prison if he admits to all crimes and testifies truthfully.

Attorney Dawn Florio says 6ix9ine’s safety is a chief concern after threats against him.

