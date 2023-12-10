MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular rapper was hurt in a car crash in Miami.

Tauheed K. Epps, known professionally as 2 Chainz, shared a video on his Instagram stories on Saturday morning after he was loaded into an ambulance.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the wreck happened on State Road 112 near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Three vehicles were involved, and only the rapper had to go to the hospital.

2 Chainz is reportedly in South Florida for Art Basel weekend.

