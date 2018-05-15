Rami Malek will rock you as Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury in the first teaser trailer for biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," it's very, very frightening.

(CNN) — Rami Malek looks so much like Freddie Mercury in the first teaser trailer for biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’s very, very frightening.

Despite being plagued by some director drama, the first glimpse at the film based on the life of the famed Queen singer suggests the movie has the potential to be an award season champion. At the very least, Malek is likely to get some positive attention for the portrayal.

The only thing more extraordinary than their music is their story. Watch the new #BohemianRhapsody teaser trailer now, in theaters November 2, 2018. Visit https://t.co/NCpH4mdILt for a chance to have your voice added to a scene in the movie. pic.twitter.com/zaGSiyw6Nx — Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) May 15, 2018

Described as a “foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” tells the story of the band’s rise, turbulent moments and reunion.

Mercury died in 1991 of AIDS-related complications.

The film is scheduled to be released during in just prior to award season voting on November 2.

In addition to Malek, “Bohemian Rapsody” stars Mike Myers, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, and Joseph Mazzello.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.