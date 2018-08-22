Rami Malek stars in prison breakout film ‘Papillon’

No man is an island, but a movie about men escaping from a prison island is fun and sexy! Back in the day, Devil’s Island was nearly impossible to escape, and its story is being told in a remake of an iconic film. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with the story.

Joe David Walters (as Inspector Jones): “You’re under arrest for the murder of Roman Grande.”

Charlie Hunnam (as Henri “Papillon” Chariere): “You got the wrong guy, pal. I was with her all night.”

“Papillon” is the story of Papillon, played by Charlie Hunnam, who is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to the South American version of Alcatraz called Devil’s Island.

Charlie Hunnam (as Papillon): “There’s always a way.”

Charlie Hunnam: “On the surface this being an escape action film, but actually, under the surface, what it is is a love story.”

Now he doesn’t mean a love story in the traditional way … he means a love story of two friends; Charlie and Rami Malek’s character who plan to escape.

Charlie Hunnam: “They seem like sort of unlikely pals, but actually what they stand for is actually very similar.”

Rami Malek: “He’s someone that I’ve wanted to work with for a while, and you don’t often get these opportunities where actors get to choose one another.”

Rami Malek (as Louis Dega): “Keep me alive. I’ll underwrite any escape you can arrange.”

Charlie and Rami both lost a ton of weight to authentically get into their characters, and the movie looks gritty because it was gritty on set.

Rami Malek: “We weren’t going back to our trailers on this film set. We stayed in that environment.”

Charlie Hunnam: “We laughed a lot together in spite of the rather difficult conditions we were working in.”

Rami Malek (as Louis Dega): “Something tells me you can be quite savage.”

So if we locked Charlie up in a prison, would he be able to escape like Papillon did?

Charlie Hunnam: “I think it’s pretty hard to escape from prison these days. I’d like to think so, but I’m going to approach this from another angle and just try not to end up in prison in the first place.”

Charlie Hunnam (as Papillon): “If I ever get out, I’m going to live a different kind of life.”

“Papillon” breaks into theaters Aug. 24.

