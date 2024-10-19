MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Calm down, South Florida. The wait is over, and the Taylor takeover is here.

Night one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium is in the books, and the nearly nonstop rain did not dampen the spirits of tens of thousands of fans who came to see their favorite pop star perform live.

Excited fans from all over the country packed the stadium to live out their wildest dreams.

“We bought tickets last October,” said a third fan.

Cellphone video captured the electric night inside the Miami Gardens stadium. All seats were filled, as fans sang along to the Grammy winner’s biggest hits.

The sold-out concert is already the highest-grossing concert of all time with $1 billion in ticket sales, according to the live music trade publication Pollstar.

Those tickets were hard to come by, so diehard Swifties snagged them for whichever city they were able to find.

“The first time we tried to get tickets we had, like, three computers open trying to get them,” said Logan.

“We were so excited when we got tickets, like I cried,” said a second fan.

Fan Ally Underfink said she and her friend were extremely lucky to find tickets.

“We were able to get some resale tickets behind the stage, and we were super excited just to be here, but those tickets never got delivered, so we called the place we got it from, and they replaced them with four seats,” she said.

As nighttime fell on Miami Gardens, fans began entering the stadium all glammed up, as they each represented a Taylor Swift era.

“We’re actually coming tonight and tomorrow night, so we have multiple outfits,” said a fan.

“Matching shoes on. I got my dress from Nordstrom that I wore to my first school dance, which was really recently, actually,” said a young fan.

“And then I kind of went off her and copied and did something similar, and we have matching cross-body bags,” said the fan’s mother.

Some fans dressed up for different albums, others for certain lyrics.

“I did the ‘Taylor Swift’ era, the debut,” said one fan.

“I chose the lyric, ‘I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying on the floor, because I remember it all too well,'” said Kristen.

At times, fans would begin singing a Swift hit.

“I’m a crumpled-up piece of paper lying here ’cause I remember it all, all, all too well,” sang a group of ladies.

During the day, fans were seen sharing friendship bracelets with one another.

“Basically making friendship bracelets is like a lyric in one of her songs, so fans have made it a custom to make friendship bracelets and trade it with like other people,” said a fan.

One fan even gave a bracelet to 7News’ reporter Samantha Sosa.

During the concert, Swift surprised fans by bringing out singer-songwriter Florence Welch to sing her single “Florida!!!”

Cellphone video recorded by an attendee captured Swift performer her popular hit “Cruel Summer.”

“The surprise song was ‘This Is Me Trying,’ which is one of my favorite songs ever, so that was super cool,” said a fan who came all the way from New Jersey.

Thankfully, the mist and drizzle that fans had to contend with dried up during the last hour of the concert.

“Well, we were in the nosebleeds, so [the rain] didn’t really affect us, ’cause there’s a roof on the stadium, but it was really fun,” said a concertgoer shortly after exiting the stadium. “I know Taylor loves to do rain shows so it was just a really fun environment to be in.”

Fans were hoping Swift would announce a new album at Friday’s concert, but that did not happen.

Friday night’s concert also brought out the whole family.

Colleen and Paige McGhee, a mother-daughter duo, said the concert was a bonding experience for them.

“I’m so excited to have my mom here. I gave her a crash course in Taylor Swift,” said Paige.

“I think she’s got a lot of strength and power, and I like to have that role model for any younger lady that’s trying to aspire to her future,” said Colleen, “so I love it, and it brings us together. We’re having a nice, little ladies’ weekend.”

