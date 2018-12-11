Radio stations bring back ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ after listener outcry

(WSVN) - A California radio station is once again playing the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” after listeners voiced their opinion against the station’s ban of the song.

KOIT originally said they were getting rid of the song on December 3rd amid complaints from listeners about troubling lyrics that may send the wrong message about consent.

But after polling their listeners, the station said a vast majority opposed banning the song from their station’s holiday playlist.

“KOIT’s listeners have spoken, and the overwhelming message is they do want to hear ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ on our station, as they have throughout the years,” said the station’s program director Brian Figula.

“More than seven out of every ten listeners who responded said although some lyrics of the song may reflect a different era and a different sensibility than today, still they love the tradition and history of the song, and want to hear it as part of their holiday season,” he added.

It’s not the only station to reverse their ban on the song.

KOSI in Denver also pulled “Baby It’s Cold Outside” from its rotation, only to have 95 percent of respondents to its poll say the song should stay.

Program director Jim Lawson said they received nearly 15,000 responses.

“While we are sensitive to those who may be upset by some of the lyrics, the majority of our listeners have expressed their interpretation of the song to be non-offensive,” Lawson said.

However, the station that first started the controversy, WDOK in Cleveland, has not put the song back on the air.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.