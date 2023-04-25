The 1988 thriller “Dead Ringers” is getting gender-flipped for the upcoming Amazon Prime mini-series.

Rachel Weisz stars as twins, originally played by Jeremy Irons in the 1988 version.

Deco sat down with Rachel and Rachel to find out what they thought about playing two roles and maybe, each other!

It’s Rachel Weisz times two, for the remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller “Dead Ringers.”

The Amazon Prime mini series sees Rachel starring as twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Rachel Weisz: “It was a kind of two-part experience. The first part was developing the idea alongside Alice [Birch – series creator], and Alice invited me into the writers’ room where we all dreamed up ideas, and then Alice wrote the scripts, and then I had my job to do, which was to act these two characters that were so brilliantly drawn on the page as distinct, distinct people.”

Like all siblings, Elliot and Beverly don’t always see eye-to-eye.

Rachel Weisz: “We’ve been working on it for a really long time, and we’ve both had to take on jobs that are not our normal jobs at all, but it’s been lovely because I think, you know, we’ve, we’ve had such a good, such good communication and felt just excited by the same sort of ideas.”

Taking on two roles wasn’t easy for Rachel.

Rachel Weisz: “It was incredibly challenging and quite hair-raising at the beginning, but we got better and better, and it was — it became quite joyous, like yeah, like a joyful bananas challenge.”

