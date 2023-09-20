MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular restaurant in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood has reached a settlement with the state in a drag show controversy.

R House has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine, but there is no admission of guilt.

State officials accused the business, located along the 2700 block of Northwest Second Avenue, of putting on drag brunch shows while children were present.

However, an investigation found no unlawful sexually explicit content in the performances, which are now open only to guests 18 and older.

