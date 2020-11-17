‘Quiet Place II’ stars, director sound off on long-awaited sequel

Just like your mama told you, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all, but in “A Quiet Place,” it’s more like, if you don’t want to be eaten by an evil alien monster, shut up, already! Deco’s close talker, Alex Miranda, is here with deets on the sequel.

Shhh! In “A Quiet Place Part II,” we extroverts are doomed. The sequel doesn’t come out until next year, but now we’re hearing more from the stars — just not that loud.

The fear, the anxiety, and those trip wires…

Emily Blunt (as Evelyn Abbott): “Run!”

Uh-oh … are back in “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Cillian Murphy (as Emmett): “The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving.”

The upcoming horror movie, about alien monsters who hunt by sound, stars Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy. It hits theaters in April, but now we’re getting more insight into where we find the Abbott family as they’re forced to venture into the unknown.

Emily Blunt: “She is now a single parent, newborn baby. House is destroyed. Two other children to protect, and she’s out there, she’s exposed.”

If you think the original, which was a worldwide smash hit, can’t be topped, shhh! Emily doesn’t want to hear it.

Emily Blunt: “I think, if the first film was almost like, how do you avoid getting cut, I feel like the essence of this film is, ‘Oh, my God. how do we stop the bleeding?'”

Cillian is new in the sequel, playing a mysterious man with to-be-determined intentions, but we do know he joins the family unit, as they learn more about what’s going on in the rest of the world.

Cillian Murphy: “That is a clever way to approach a story, because you can keep moving back each time and show a bit more, and it poses a lot of questions without answering them.”

“The Office” star John Krasinski, who’s Emily’s real-life husband, wrote, directed and starred in the first. He will be back just to write and direct the second — and I’ll leave it at that.

John Krasinski: “When you let your kids go out into the world on their own, that’s what growing up’s all about, so that’s what the metaphor of the second one became: the idea of these kids and this family growing up with loss.”

If you were sitting on the edge of your seat during Part I, terrified to open that bag of potato chips, Emily says, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet.

Emily Blunt: “There’s isn’t any respite from the agony of what they’ve gone through. There’s not one moment where it’s pleasant for them.”

Right now, “A Quiet Place Part II” is set to come out in theaters in April.

