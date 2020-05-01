Quibi jumping to top of streaming service market

(WSVN) - A brand new streaming service is coming to town, and it’s called Quibi.

A combination of the words quick and bites, Quibi is just a little bit different.

Chrissy Teigin as herself in Chrissy’s Court: “I’m fully naked under here. I think that’s the hardest part about being a judge. It’s hot.”

Jennifer Lopez on Quibi: “You’re a very special little girl.”

More and more celebrities are jumping onto Quibi.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder of Quibi: “This is an entrepreneurial idea. It’s a new form of storytelling, and every great storyteller, every great filmmaker, every TV creator, they’re all entrepreneurs.”

While there are dozens of streaming services available for people to choose from, Quibi is unique in that episodes and movies are broken down piece-by-piece.

Jeffrey Katzenberg: “Think of them as movies that are two-and-a-half hours long, and everyday you get a new chapter.”

Everything is designed to be watched on your phone.

Jeffrey Katzenberg: “Whether you’re holding it horizontal or vertical, the quality of video is beautiful, and it’s full screen. It’s unlike anything anybody has done before.”

Quibi is pumping out a whopping 30 pieces of new content everyday, five days a week, from #FreeRayShawn, to LeBron James’s documentary about his academy in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

LeBron James in “I Promise”: “The goal of the school is to have these kids feel like they’re superheroes.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg: “‘I Promise’ will make you cry. They’ve exceeded my expectations. Obviously, the only thing that matters is if they exceed the expectations of the customers.”

