Purple reign: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour fashions showcase hot hues

With fashion, it’s always safe to flaunt your true colors. First, pink was in. Now it’s time for the purple reign. We did a little exploring at Neiman Marcus to see why purple is passing with flying colors

JLo looked fab rocking a purple outfit during her tour. (Go figure. She always looks great.) But you can pull off the purple look, too.

Hadley Henriette, Public Relations Manager, Neiman Marcus: “The new color of fall is millennial purple, which they’re calling it purple, but there are so many shades. What I’m seeing a lot of on the floor is mauve to lilac to aubergine and everything in between.”

We stopped by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour to find out what got this trend going.

Hadley Henriette: “As many things these days, you can trace it back to a Kardashian. Kylie Jenner was wearing head-to-toe purple at the Met Gala. She had a gown by Versace, and she dyed her hair in the same lilac color to match.”

Emilia Clarke, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o, Millie Bobby Brown and Demi Lovato have all worn different shades of the color, too.

Hadley Henriette: “When it gets a little darker, you call it aubergine, plum.”

Speaking of plum, check out this little number.

Hadley Henriette: “We saw a wonderful jacket by Tom Ford, paired with a really lovely shirt that kind of has two trends in one, with a little bit of purple and a little bit of snake pattern.”

And these gowns make me wanna go to a ball, like right now.

Hadley Henriette: “One has feathers, which again, is a really cool trend, so we’ve paired two trends together.”

Hadley also dressed for the occasion. Oh, you shouldn’t have, dahling.

Hadley Henriette: “What I’m wearing today is actually one of my favorite new designers that we have here at Neiman Marcus, called Le Superbe.”

And with this trend, it’s fun to mix and match your outfit with heels and earrings.

Hadley Henriette: “Having these accessories — tone on tone, in different shades — really pulls the outfit together.”

You might wanna get used to seeing those different shades of purple. The trend could be sticking around for a while.

Hadley Henriette: “It’s really going to be a fall color and probably go into the next spring season as well.”

