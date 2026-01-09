(WSVN) - This year’s Puppy Bowl will look a little different. For the first time, there will be 15 pups with special needs taking the field.

Some of the dogs with varying disabilities will compete in either Team Fluff or Team Ruff.

Voting for “Most Pupular” has already begun before the adoptable pups compete for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy.

A special exhibition game will also spotlight senior dogs available for adoption with the Team Oldies versus Team Goldies.

The three-hour special airs Feb. 8 ahead of the Super Bowl.

