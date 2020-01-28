Puppy Bowl 16 has some all-star contestants you’ll want to watch!

Pluto, Scooby-Doo, Snoopy: all great dogs, but you know what they have in common? None of them have played in the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet! But some very good boys from SoFlo have! And they’re hanging out with the Deco pup-arazzi.

It’s a dog eat dog world, or in this case — dog eat ball world.

Comet, top dog: “Oh, come on. Give me the ball. I want the ball.”

Meet Comet and Goldie.

These two very good boys from Miami-Dade Animal Services are a paw above the rest.

Goldie, top dog: “Much love to the fans! Y’all my dogs! Uh, you know what I mean.”

These guys beat out hundreds of other pups from around the country to join the few, the proud, the paw-some at Puppy Bowl 16!

Dan Schachner: “Let the Puppy Bowl begin!”

Referee Dan Schachner has been keeping everyone’s tails in line for eight years, and he told Deco our SoFlo pups totally have the upper paw on the field.

Dan Schachner: “They have a natural advantage in warmer weather climate like Miami because they can be outside all of the time practicing.”

Comet: “If treats are involved, I’m the fastest guy out there!”

Goldie and Comet look like all stars, but it’s all natural talent because one factor that’s making you Team Ruff or Team Fluff is that you can’t have any prior training.

Dan Schachner: “They don’t know how to sit. They don’t know how to fetch. They won’t come on command, any of this stuff. We just want them to be puppies.”

Goldie and Comet may be bros, but on the field, it’s game on.

Goldie: “We’re tough. Team Ruff all the way!”

Comet: “Team Fluff is calling your bluff!”

Hey! That’s unnecessary ruff-ness!

Comet: “It’s all good. Goldie’s still my boy.”

Speaking of good boys, SoFlo’s got a third superstar in the game.

Cafecito plays for for Team Ruff, too, and Ref Dan said you’ll wanna keep an eye on him.

Announcer: “Cafecito hangs on tight to the ball.”

Dan Schachner: “Without giving too much away or spoiling it, Cafecito is one to watch if you’re looking for an MVP contender this year.”

OK look, we know we’re supposed to stay impartial, but Deco totally plays favorites. We love Shireen’s Rigby and Ref Dan has a special message for him.

Dan Schachner: “Rigby, keep working. You know, you might be a little bit too old for Puppy Bowl, but there’s still room in Dog Bowl, so try out for that next year. You might get in.”

Miami-Dade Animal Services will be hosting a Puppy Bowl Watch Party with Comet and Goldie on Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Puppy Bowl 16

3599 NW 79th Ave,

Doral, FL 33122

305-468-5900

www.miamidade.gov/global/animals/home.page

