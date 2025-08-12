MIAMI (WSVN) - Puerto Rican singer and rapper Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés, known professionally as Jhayco, was arrested in Miami on charges of cocaine and cannabis possession, according to authorities.

Police said they stopped a red Corvette around 2:55 a.m., Tuesday, near Southwest 69th Avenue and Southwest 8th Street after the vehicle came to a complete stop in the roadway and remained stationary for more than a minute.

According to the arrest report, officers reported smelling cannabis as they approached and said Jhayco had white powder on his pants and nose. A search of the vehicle uncovered about 14 grams of suspected cannabis, police said.

Officers also said they found multiple baggies containing a total of about 2 grams of suspected cocaine in his pockets.

According to the report, Jhayco spontaneously stated that the substance was not cocaine but “2C” (tusi).

The 32-year-old artist was charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor cannabis possession of 20 grams or less.

Jhayco, a Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton performer, is known for hits such as “No Me Conoce” and collaborations with artists including Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

