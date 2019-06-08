Public art project unveiled in Parkland aims to heal community

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A second public art project in a series aiming to bring the community together after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was unveiled this weekend.

The project, titled “Growth and Strength,” debuted Saturday at the Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center.

Artists and brothers Steven and William Ladd worked with Stoneman Douglas students in order to provide an outlet for them to heal and unite.

