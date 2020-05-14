Pubbelly Sushi restaurants prepare to reopen — with social distancing precautions

A South Florida restaurant wants you to get in my belly! Their pub belly, to be exact. Pubbelly Sushi has cool, unique plans for how to reopen while maintaining social distancing. Deco’s Alex Miranda visited their Kendall location.

We have all at one time wanted to put a wall between us and the people sitting next to us at a restaurant. Well, Pubbelly has gone ahead and done that for us.

Now that some restaurants are opening back up on Monday, the question becomes, will you go?

José Mendín, chef, Pubbelly: “I am a chef who believes in making meals that people remember.”

José Mendín at Pubbelly wants you to say hai. That’s “yes” in Japanese.

José Mendín: “I know people are scared to go out, so we want to make it easier for them, and we’e also come up with our own ways to make people more safe.”

They’ve installed dividers between tables at all four of their South Florida locations, ensuring you’re safe while inhaling that it’s-been-way-too-long sushi.

José Mendín: “They go great with the concept and the restaurant. We’re more of an open-space kind of place, but this for now will do the job.”

That’s not where the precautions end, either. You’ll also be ordering from your phone, so interaction with the server, who will be wearing a mask and gloves, will be limited.

José Mendín: “I think they’re gonna like. I think they’ll feel like we’re being a little extra careful for them.”

And while you’re here, why not catch up on some of that decadent dining you missed out on over the past couple of months?

José Mendín: “I mean, it’s about this big, has two layers. It looks like a cake, but it’s made out of sushi.”

Wait, what? Did he just say sushi cake?

José Mendín: “It’s going to bring a smile to your face, and you’re gonna have fun with it. And it’s delicious, by the way.”

Sushi lovers, this is not a drill. This is a full-on foodie emergency.

José Mendín: “It has rolls around it, and it has layers of sashimi and spicy tuna and the crab mix.”

And once you get past the outer layer, no chopsticks for this one, either.

José Mendín: “You can cut it like a cake, and you can see the layers of the seafood and just dip it in soy and you know? That’s it.”

Remember when he said he’s a chef that believes in making meals that people remember? Yeah, it’s working.

José Mendín: “We’re pretty creative with our menus, and people love our food because it’s different and it’s delicious.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pubbelly Sushi

https://pubbellyglobal.com/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.