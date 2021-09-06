Cheers! It’s September, which means it’s Octoberfest. Just roll with it. Wynwood is bringing the German celebration back for its 11th year here, after missing 2020, which we’ll just pretend did not happen.

Wake this guy up before September ends. Octoberfest is going down in the 305 this week.

The four-day Bavarian extravaganza is taking place at the Wynwood Marketplace.

Sarah Porter, Vice President, Swarm: “The Wynwood Marketplace is an incredible 55,000-square-foot open-air venue, which is super important these days, in the heart of Wynwood on Second Avenue.”

Wynwood’s Octoberfest wants you to celebrate fall, even though it’s still summer — and, like, always summer in SoFlo.

Sarah Porter: “We still celebrate our seasons, and fall here in Miami means the best the best times with the best friends, and here at Wynwood’s Octoberfest, it means the best beer, the best games.”

But mainly, beer.

Sarah Porter: “The atmosphere during the festival is beer, beer and more beer.”

Please drink responsibly. You don’t have to be a beer lover to enjoy, though.

Sarah Porter: “All you have to love to have a great time at this festival is having a great time.”

Because there is plenty of stuff going on, like those previously mentioned games.

Sarah Porter: “We have stein hoisting competitions, which are a crowd favorite.”

Hey, I tried my hand at that a couple of years ago.

Sarah Porter: “We have an awesome polka band, super traditional, that performs every single day.”

I was also part of the band two years ago. I now only accept private bookings.

But enough about me. Octoberfest also has authentic cuisine, plenty of Instagram photo ops and folks dressed in their Bavarian best.

Sarah Porter: “This festival is all about seasonal, traditional, family fun, and we’re so proud to be bringing this back to Wynwood.”

That story in 2019 was one of my very first with Deco!

The 11th Wynwood’s Octoberfest goes down Sept. 9-12.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood’s Octoberfest

The Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

wynwoodoctoberfest.com

