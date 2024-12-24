SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico prosecutors won’t pursue an appeal of a court’s decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.

Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey on Monday withdrew the appeal of a July decision at trial to dismiss the charge. The Santa Fe district attorney announced the move in a news release.

