(CNN) — Prosecutors in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking and racketeering case informed the judge they will no longer pursue theories that the hip-hop mogul was involved in attempted arson and attempted kidnapping, according to a letter submitted to the court.

Those two alleged acts were included in the government’s racketeering conspiracy charge, which is count one in the indictment against Combs. The racketeering conspiracy still alleges Combs was involved in transportation for purposes of prostitution, witness tampering, bribery, and drug-related offenses.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary,” prosecutors wrote in the letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

Attorneys are meeting with Judge Subramanian Wednesday to discuss jury instructions.

Combs is also facing sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges related to his former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under the alias Jane. He has pleaded not guilty.

Kid Cudi, the hip-hop artist whose real name is Scott Mescudi, testified that Combs broke into his home after learning of his relationship with Ventura. Soon after, Mescudi’s Porsche was set on fire in his driveway. No one was charged with arson in the incident.

Combs’ former assistant Capricorn Clark testified she was kidnapped by Combs, who had a gun, and driven to Mescudi’s home as Combs allegedly entered his house.

She also testified that she called Ventura to warn Mescudi.

Dropping the so-called predicate offenses from the racketeering conspiracy charge comes as closing arguments in the trial are set to begin on Thursday. Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after calling 34 witnesses. The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses. Combs chose not to testify in his defense.

