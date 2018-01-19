Prosecutors hope these 19 women can help convict Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors this week asked the judge in Bill Cosby’s spring retrial to let jurors hear from 19 other women who say the entertainer drugged and molested them.

They want to show that an alleged assault in 2004 that led to Cosby’s only criminal charges was part of a five-decade pattern of drugging and harming women.

The potential witnesses are among about 60 women who have come forward to accuse Cosby of drugging and molesting them.

At Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a deadlock, prosecutors had tried to call 13 other accusers to testify. The judge allowed only one to take the stand.

On Thursday, they renewed their request to have the 13 women testify, and added six more to the list. The new potential witnesses include model Janice Dickinson; a secretary who knew Cosby in the 1960s; and a performer who opened for him in the early 1980s.

Attorneys for Cosby, who is now 80, have said the women’s memories are tainted at best and will ask the judge to bar them from testifying at the retrial, scheduled for April. In many cases, they have responded to the women’s specific allegations, as noted below.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they are sexual-assault victims, but those named below have consented.

