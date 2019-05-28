Proof pop-up offers exclusive burger at Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House in Coconut Grove

Everyone loves a good secret. But hey, sharing is caring! Deco’s spilling the beans on a burger that’s so good, you need a reservation to try it.

When it comes to food, Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House in Coconut Grove has one juicy secret.

This is the Proof Burger, and it’s pretty much a crowd favorite at the bar.

Justin Flit, chef: “The Proof Burger is a double patty smash burger with a special grind that we cut and grind in-house. It is topped with caramelized onions, a white cheddar aioli [and] melted cheddar cheese.”

Sounds delicious!

But there’s a catch to getting your hands on one of these bad boys.

It’s only available on Wednesdays.

Bobby Gilardi, bartender: “The Proof pop-up has been going on a little over a year now, and we sell out pretty much every Wednesday.”

Chef Justin makes only 50 of these burgers every week.

They might look kind of unassuming, but that’s the point.

Justin Flit: “We just want it to be a really simple-looking burger but full of flavor, very delicious, something that people craved.”

And boy, do people crave ’em.

In fact, they’re in such high demand that you need to order them in advance.

Take notes because this part’s important!

Justin Flit: “To order, we go through the Proof Miami Instagram, the Taurus Instagram, or you can call Taurus also.”

Bobby Gilardi: “They’re calling here at 11 in the morning trying to get a reservation for a Proof burger.”

If you’re sliding into those DMs, just make sure to let them know how many burgers you want.

Taurus usually starts taking reservations on Tuesday nights.

And remember — the sky’s the limit. Literally.

Justin Flit: “Someone could order 50 burgers if they really wanted to.”

Don’t tempt us or tempt some of Taurus’ repeat customers, who can’t seem to get enough of the Proof Burger.

Angel Fernandez Jr., customer: “I think it’s unbelievable. It’s the best burger I’ve ever had in my life. It gets me nervous sometimes because I’m wondering if they’re gonna sell out because I’ve told so many people about it.”

Andres Vega, customer: “It’s delicious. I’m not allowed to curse, right? It’s just delicious. It’s perfect, top to bottom, like the onions, the cheese, the bread. He’s brilliant.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Taurus Beer and Whisk(e)y House

3540 Main Hwy. C103

Miami, FL 33133

305-529-6523

https://taurusbeerandwhiskey.com/

Proof Miami

https://www.instagram.com/proofmiami/?hl=en

