‘Prodigal Son’ star Halston Sage previews ‘twisted’ season finale

A serial killer dad. A mom attracted to sociopaths. A romantically masochistic brother. “Prodigal Son” has the most functionally dysfunctional family on TV. Star Halston Sage gives us a preview of the most anticipated finale of the season.

Halston Sage (as Ainsley Whitly): “He’s not a killer.”

Michael Sheen (as Dr. Michael Whitly): “He’s a Whitly. You know that.”

In this family, anyone can be a killer.

Michael Sheen (as Dr. Michael Whitly): “We’re the same.”

In Monday night’s season finale of “Prodigal Son,” it’s all about deals with the devil being paid in full and bad choices in love.

Halston Sage (as Ainsley): “Why? Why did you do that?”

Halston Sage, who plays Ainsley, the daughter of a serial killer, talked with Deco about Monday night’s big ending.

Her mom is hot for a guy who’s as bad, if not worse, than her serial killer ex-husband.

Halston Sage: “I think a lot of the finale is actually spent trying to warn Jessica about Endicott, and it’s a lot of Gil and Ainsley trying to open her eyes to see who he truly is.”

Halston says it’s going to leave everybody with their jaws on the floor.

Halston Sage: “It’s definitely a cliffhanger. The finale was very surprising and really fun to read, just because, even as someone who’s been on the show, it really ended in a fun, crazy, twisted way.”

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “You’re the girl in the box.”

Anna Eilinsfeld (as Sophie Sanders): “And you’re the boy in the basement.”

Girls in boxes, boys in basements. This show’s got everything!

Everything except a full season. Thanks a lot, corona.

Halston Sage: “We were supposed to shoot 22 episodes, so we’re two episodes away from actually completing our season.”

Despite being cut short, they’re still telling the full story.

Halston Sage: “We were very lucky, because we actually shot the entire season of ‘Prodigal Son’ out of order to accommodate different actors’ schedules.”

Halston Sage (as Ainsley): “What’s the matter? Cat got your tongue? Or does that just make you think of Abby Conway?”

Meanwhile, Ainsley needs some lovin’. Her mom’s only attracted to sociopaths, and her brother, Malcolm, is a romantic masochist.

What’s the deal with Ains?

Halston Sage: “I think Ainsley this past season had a lot to deal with, almost really just in terms of investigating her family’s history. She had to sort herself out before she could get into any sort of successful relationship.”

Michael Sheen (as Dr. Michael Whitly): “You can still save our family.”

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “How?”

Michael Sheen (as Dr. Michael Whitly): “By killing him.”

The season finale of “Prodigal Son” airs Monday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

