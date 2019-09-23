‘Prodigal Son’ debut, ‘9-1-1’ season premiere kick off FOX’s fall slate

Mondays are naturally full of drama, and that’s true tonight more than ever. Deco’s drama king Alex Miranda is here with a look.

Like father, like son? Michael Sheen is a serial killer, who’s still trying to be a good dad at the same time, in “Prodigal Son.”

But first, somebody call 911, ’cause Angela Bassett is back.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (as Maddie Kendall): “911. What’s your emergency?”

Santa Monica beachgoer: “Tsunami!”

“9-1-1” is riding a wave of success into Season 3. In addition to a mega wave, there are several heart-racing rescues, as the first responders team up to help a teen who speeds out of control on the freeway.

And a routine traffic stop turns into a shocking discovery.

Angela Bassett (as Athena Grant): “I’m going to need you to step out of the vehicle, ma’am.”

Aurora Perrineau (as Dani): “You think like a killer.”

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “It’s a gift.”

Then, after “9-1-1,” it’s the premiere of the most anticipated new show of the season: “Prodigal Son.”

Michael Sheen and Tom Payne play father and son, and Tom told Deco they have a very unusual relationship.

Tom Payne: “There are issues there, that because his father was a very, very famous serial killer who was taken away when Malcolm was around 11.”

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Lou Diamond Phillips (as Gil): “JT, Bright. Bright, JT. You’re not gonna like each other.”

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “Good to know. Excuse me.”

JT, aka Frank Harts, says that kind of banter will give the show an edge.

Frank Harts: “It will be a darkly humorous ride every week.”

And Lou Diamond Phillips is Malcolm’s partner in crime. He says this serial killer story is a real family affair.

Lou Diamond Phillips: “It takes the procedural and twists it. It’s this family drama, ‘This is Us’ meets, you know, ‘Silence of the Lambs.'”

Michael Sheen (as Martin Whitly): “Your eyes, you look exhausted.”

Tom Payne (as Malcolm Bright): “Yet you look fresh as a daisy. Funny how that works.”

But the best moments of the show come in the serial killer’s cell. You know, Dad’s place.

Tom Payne: “Obviously, in the scenes that we do, there’s a big serial killer vibe. We shoot in this amazing set that they built for his cell.”

Michael Sheen (as Martin Whitly): “I need you. You’re my only connection to the world out there.”

And Michael says family ties only go so far.

Michael Sheen: “You can’t trust anyone in this. No one is reliable. Some people are just working with the wrong information, and others are on purpose giving you the wrong information, so trust no one.”

Tom Payne: “It’s not exactly a family that gives out a lot of hugs.”

“9-1-1” returns to 7 at 8 p.m. It’s followed by the series premiere of “Prodigal Son” at 9 p.m.

Bellamy Young (as Jessica): “Don’t do it. Do not go to him. He is a cancer. He will destroy you.”

Plus, we have “Empire” on Tuesday and “Masked Singer” on Wednesday, so, it’s gonna be a big week.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.