MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Israel continues its aerial assault in Gaza, many in South Florida are raising their voices in support in a different fashion.

An installation on display at Art Basel this weekend served as inspiration for another type of message.

In front of a globe — a representation of the world — inside the Miami Beach Convention Center, organizers on Sunday staged what they called a pro-Israel flash mob.

“Each individual bought a ticket, just like any other participant in Art Basel,” said organizer Karin Lang, “so they were observing the art, they were participating in the exhibition, and so, it wasn’t a group entrance and a group effort that came in to storm Art Basel.”

The bloody terror attacks of Oct. 7 keep having an impact around the globe. For many, the fact that Hamas terrorists ambushed hundreds of people attending a concert was especially heartbreaking.

“They took out a horrific attack on a music festival that was a festival for peace,” said Lang.

The message of support was spelled out on T-shirts on the lawn outside the Fillmore theater. Pictured on the shirts are a blood red audio wavelength that flatlines.

“‘When the Music Stopped’ is the name that we chose to capture the image of music kind of just abruptly ending, the festival abruptly ending,” said Lang.

Another motivating factor for this group was to show support for the Israel Defense Forces, as well as continuing to focus on the hostages being held in Gaza for more than nine weeks.

“We still have over 138 hostages still in Gaza, and we are trying to raise awareness and to push the entire world to get them out of there,” said flash mob organizer Tomer Peretz.

Peretz, an Israeli artist, created a live art installation in Los Angeles in November to spread the message there.

