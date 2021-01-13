Priyanka Chopra, newcomer Adarsh Gourav hustle hard in new Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the hardest working women in Hollywood and Bollywood, but in her new drama “The White Tiger,” it’s her co-star’s character that really hustles.

But how? Well, that’s where it gets a little sketchy.

It’s a rags to riches story, with a deadly twist!

Adarsh Gourav (as Balram): “Since I was a boy, the desire to be a servant has been hammered into my skull.”

In “The White Tiger,” based on the best selling book, a driver born into generational poverty in India has had enough, after his master’s family uses him as a scapegoat to cover up a hit and run.

Adarsh Gourav (as Balram): “I drove the car. I was alone in the car.”

Newcomer Adarsh Gourav shines in a dark, first-class performance as Balram.

Alex Miranda: “How would you describe the class system he’s born into?”

Adarsh Gourav: “The class system is just a metaphor for what people have and what people don’t. There are two sections of society that exist across the world.”

And Prianka Chopra plays Pinky…

Alex Miranda: “She meant well, but at the same time she was still a little bit… unaware of the privilege she had.”

Priyanka Chopra: “Ignorant.”

…who is the wife of Balram’s boss, and the one actually driving the car.

Priyanka Chopra: “I love that this movie is inside out, unlike a lot of the films, which are like a perspective of a different world. But this is Balram looking at you.”

The Bollywood and Hollywood superstar says she loved the book, but only heard about the movie on Twitter! So she jumped for the phone.

Priyanka Chopra: “I called my agents and I was like, ‘We need to get this movie. This can’t be made without me.'”

Prianka executive produced the project. And it’s a part of a bigger mission for her, to bring new stories to Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra: “South Asian stories and female stories are stories that don’t get as much of a voice, and I’m really happy to be at a time where there is an audience for everything.”

“The White Tiger” hits Netflix on Jan. 22.

