If you’re suspicious of big government watching your every move, you’re gonna love “Citadel,” and we know you’re suspicious of big government, because the agents assigned with monitoring you told us.

It’s lights, camera and lots of action in the Prime Video series “Citadel.”

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: “What really surprised me was the scale of it and the gravity of it, the sets that we could build and the the thoughts and the ideas that every time I read a script, I was like, ‘How are they pulling this off?'”

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are spies whose memories get erased when their spy agency gets shut down.

Stanley Tucci is the handler who’s helping them regain what they lost, so they can fight a crime syndicate trying to kill them.

When it came to the fight scenes, Priyanka says she didn’t need a stunt double.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas: “I don’t think I’ve had resources like that ever as an actor. Any time I wanted, three o’clock in the morning, if I wrapped, or if I wanted to do it before I started filming, I had access to people to come and train me in whatever training I wanted.”

And Stanley? He was all about the cool spy gadgets.

Stanley Tucci: “I would like to take them all home. I think Richard and I were talking about the sort of hologram thing that comes up, which is so cool. Richard said he’d like to have that one. I, I agree. Not of him. I don’t want one of him, you know, anybody else.”

