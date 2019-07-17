Privacy concerns raised over viral app that makes you look older

(WSVN) - You have probably seen it, dozens of your friends on social media adding photos of what appears to be older versions of themselves. But some experts are warning users to be careful.

The popular mobile application FaceApp has taken social media by storm with users uploading selfies and using the application to see what they would look like in old age, in youth and more.

However, according to USA Today, some security experts have voiced concern that granting the Russian-based app access to photos on their smartphones is a good way to give up personal information.

According to FaceApp’s terms and conditions, users grant FaceApp “a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you.”

The terms go on to say, “When you post or otherwise share User Content on or through our Services, you understand that your User Content and any associated information (such as your [username], location or profile photo) will be visible to the public.”

Jason Hill, the lead cybersecurity researcher at CyberInt Technologies in Tel Aviv told USA Today, “Users should always be cautious when permitting an app access to their personal information, be it social media profiles, photos or contacts.”

Hill also told the news outlet that while there “is no immediate evidence to suggest that FaceApp is performing any nefarious task, as in any case when an app or service is requesting personal information or access to profiles, users should be cautious of oversharing.”

According to Forbes, despite the developer company for the app being based in Russia, a security expert who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson (real name Baptiste Robert) downloaded the app and found that the app uses a server based in the U.S.

Alderson also noted that the app uses third-party code that uses servers based in the U.S. and Australia.

According to a statement released to TechCrunch, FaceApp said that the application will only upload photos selected by the user for editing, not any other photos that may be stored on the phone.

FaceApp also added that most images are deleted within 48 hours from the upload date, and that they don’t share or sell user data with any third parties.

To read the full statement that was released to Tech Crunch, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.