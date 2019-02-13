Prints & Patterns

What:

Fashionistas never fear: wearing Spring’s hottest #PrintsAndPatterns doesn’t have to be weird — thanks to MVM Miami, one of my favorite boutiques in The Magic City.

Why:

When Duchess Meghan Markle first burst onto the international fashion scene, I was less than overwhelmed. In fact, I found some of her outfits bland — even boring — and I didn’t care HOW much they cost or WHO the couture designer was — I just wasn’t feeling it; but that’s the thing about love, you forgive easily. Meghan loved Prince Harry and Prince Harry loved Meghan and I was so rooting for their ‘happily ever after,’ I mean, who wasn’t? So, when she stepped out looking like a monochromatic old maid, I looked the other way.

Then — somewhere between her royal wedding, numerous public engagements, that never-ending Australian tour and her pregnancy, something in my fashion perception shifted. I realized Meghan’s outfits weren’t stodgy at all, they were streamlined, sophisticated and classy. It wasn’t just the #MarkleSparkle either, although, I do love her smile, it was this innate sense of style she seemed to possess. Maybe it was her stylist/BFF, the now-famed Jessica Mulroney. Maybe it was my need to live more simply (hence, The Blouse Report blog) or maybe I was just exploring new style possibilities. Whatever it was, I started falling for the fashionings of The Duchess of Sussex.

After discovering my new-found taste, I purged my closet, lessening my ‘boho beach-y meets Santa Fe hippy chic’ look and invested in more straightforward dresses and suits; trying to tame my sometimes over-the-top #DecoDrive television fashion persona. I’m not gonna lie, it was hard and some pieces were impossible to part with, so I settled for a happy medium and wondered if anyone actually noticed. They didn’t 😂…

And so, life goes on and so does the blog and so did my semi-conservative dressing, until low and behold #SS19 whipped my wardrobe overhaul into a complete trend tizzy. Let me back up…I’ve been wanting to do a feature on MVM Miami for awhile. It’s not only one of the best boutiques in The Magic City it’s one of my secret weapons when staying fashion-forward on Deco.

When I booked the blog with owner, Melissa Mosheim, she sent some outfit suggestions featuring “Prints & Patterns” and I was sold. When doing a little more research on #SS19, it was obvious that monochromatic and color blocking was a thing of winters past. It was all about florals, animal prints, stripes, plaids, paisley, butterflies, snake skin, polka dots, pop art motifs and more. You can even mix your “Prints & Patterns,” think *more is more* on crack and that’s where the aforementioned trend tizzy comes in.

With my mind set on the distinctive duchess, I almost forgot about my OWN quirky style and how I love expressing my own life’s journey through what I’m wearing. I grew up in the desert, traveled the world as a journalist and live in one of the most vibrant cities in the world; if that doesn’t scream “Prints & Patterns”

I don’t know what does. Now, I’m just trying to find an eclectic balance and that’s why MVM Miami boutique works for someone like me. It’s worldly, avant-garde, yet romantic and Miami-esque. It’s a store with a pulse for what’s happening on the runway and in real life.

Spring is the the perfect time for new beginnings, reinvention or adding “Prints & Patterns” back into your wardrobe and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things. PS. Just in the nick of time, Meghan wore a flower-y print dress last week to one of her royal engagements. #TwinningIsWinning

Where:

MVM MIAMI

2119 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, Florida 33127

When:

Monday – Saturday: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Sunday: 12 P.M. – 6 P.M.

“I don’t understand how a woman can leave the house without fixing herself up a little – if only out of politeness. And then, you never know, maybe that’s the day she has a date with destiny. And it’s best to be as pretty as possible for destiny.” —Coco Chanel

James Woodley Photography

all outfits, sunnies & jewelry by MVM MIAMI

Styling: Melissa Mosheim

Make-up: Tabitha Rey @makeupbytabs

Hair: Jess Stuver www.zenzensalon.com

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “I Used To Be A Happy Medium” Auerbach

