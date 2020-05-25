Prince William tackles mental health in new documentary ‘Football’

Prince William isn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. By royal standards, he’s an emotional open book, and now, in a new documentary, he’s opening up about some of the hardest times of his life.

Prince William: “You can’t be ashamed of your mental health.”

It’s called “Football, Prince William, and our Mental Health.”

Prince William: “It’s notoriously what men do to say, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.'”

A new documentary featuring Prince William.

Prince William: “It’s OK to not be OK.”

He tries to break the stigma surrounding mental health in Britain.

The Royal uses his love of football or, as we say, soccer, to shine a light on mental well-being.

Prince William: “We’re all connected, and sometimes just talking about how you’re feeling can make a big difference.”

The BBC One special is scheduled to air Thursday as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge: “If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it.”

Prince William also sat down with former soccer player Marvin Sordell.

Prince William: “I agree with you. I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is, say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger.”

The two men talked about the struggles of raising kids when missing your own parental figure.

Prince William: “I do agree with you. I think, emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect, or that maybe you think you’ve dealt with.”

William lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15.

Sordell, who grew up without a father, tweeted:

“A man from a council estate and one from royalty could be looked at as very different, yet this picture is simply

2 men

2 dads

2 people who have struggled with mental health

We all have our own journey.”

Sordell also shared a photo posing with Prince William.

Prince Harry: “I think it’s really good that we’ve got four different personalities.”

Noticeably absent from the documentary is Prince Harry.

Prince Harry: “This is about World Mental Health Day.”

Harry, who’s always been a big supporter of mental health and even did a bit with musician Ed Sheeran last year, did not participate, as he continues forging his own life away from the royal spotlight in California.

After “Football” airs on Thursday, it will be available to stream on BBC One’s website in the UK.

