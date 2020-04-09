Prince William and Kate video call children at school to boost morale

(CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spread some Easter cheer to pupils and teachers at one primary school in the UK when they dialed in for a video call while the country is on lockdown.

Prince William and Catherine spoke with teachers and pupils at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northwestern England, which remains open for children of key workers, including National Health Service staff.

The couple, who shared the video on the Kensington Palace Twitter account on Wednesday, spoke with children who showed them paintings they had made of their parents and Easter crafts they had created. They also spoke with teachers and school staff.

The royal couple, who are among the most recognized in the word, introduced themselves to the children as Catherine and William.

Upon seeing that the children were wearing bunny ears, the royal couple joked that they should have worn theirs.

William also mistook an Easter egg bag crafted by one of the children for a handbag — much to her dismay.

In a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, schools in the UK closed on March 20 to all pupils except those of key workers, including doctors, nurses and supermarket staff.

The UK has been in lockdown since March 24 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care, issued a stay-at-home order, warning people could only leave their homes for shopping, one form of exercise or for work if they have to.

The UK has been one of the worst hit countries, with 7,097 deaths recorded and 60,733 cases, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.