MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Prince Royce joined in on a warm-up race in Miami Beach, Saturday morning.

The Grammy-winning artist took part in the Fitbit Tropical 5K. The event is a warm-up for those running in the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.

“I’m really into it. I’m surprised; I never really liked to run. I was never a cardio type of dude,” said Royce. “I did my first marathon in New York, and we had such a great time. So I’m out here this weekend to do the 5K, doing the Half [Marathon] tomorrow. So, I’m running with a lot of my friends. I’m trying to get all my family members into running now.”

Royce placed 212th out of 2,100 racers. He will serve as the grand marshal and run in the Half Marathon on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.