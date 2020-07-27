Primetime Emmys still scheduled for September as expert weighs in on potential contenders

Leslie Jones is getting up early Tuesday, and something tells us she’s not exactly a morning person. She’s tasked with telling the world who’s nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Here’s a look at which shows and stars could hear their name called.

Somehow, TV’s biggest night, the Primetime Emmy Awards, are still set for September 20 with host Jimmy Kimmel.

But how it’s going to happen is anybody’s guess.

Michael O’Connell: “One popular theory is that it might look like the way ESPN handled the NFL draft a couple of months ago with sort of like high production quality cameras set up in nominees’ homes for reactions. Because one thing that really has to translate is the live nature of it all. No one’s really done a big a live event yet. The BET Awards were a couple of weeks ago, and that was like the biggest award show that happened during all this, but it was pre-taped.”

Making award-worthy TV is hard enough. Then the COVID-19 shutdowns affected many productions including a couple of potential contenders.

Michael O’Connell: “The Cynthia Erivo project where she’s playing Aretha Franklin on Nat-Geo’s ‘Genius,’ the production for that got pushed. Another big contender this year was thought to be Chris Rock doing the fourth cycle of ‘Fargo’ on FX.”

Michael O’Connell: “Then you have a couple other projects that got pushed forward, especially in the nonfiction space, ‘The Last Dance.'”

So who’s gonna hear their name called? Michael has a few predictions.

Michael O’Connell: “A lot of people think that this could be the year that ‘Succession’ bubbles to the top. ‘Ozark’ is another show that is getting on in years, but people seem to really care about, and the momentum for that show has really grown. ‘Big Little Lies’ is competing as a drama after competing as a miniseries a couple of years ago, I wouldn’t rule that out. ‘Morning Show.'”

