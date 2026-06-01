HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fabulous drag brunch kicked off South Florida’s Pride Month over the weekend.

The Pride Center at Equality Park hosted its Pride Drag Brunch at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Sunrday.

The event featured high-energy performances from drag queens.

7s Alex Miranda served as host for the event, bringing his signature charisma and vibe to the main stage.

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