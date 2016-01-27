What:

Melissa Shoes inside Dadeland Mall at 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida 33156

Why:

The first time I got my hands on a pair of "Melissa Shoes," I held them up to my nose, inhaled deeply and purred out-loud: "These smell like Juicy Fruit!" I was half-joking, but later found out each pair is indeed infused with what the company calls a "signature childhood scent." Every customer seems to smell something different when their nose makes contact with the shoe: bubble gum, strawberry and cotton candy are the most popular descriptions. That’s not all…

The uber-comfy shoes are made out of 100% recyclable material; more specifically, a special kind of plastic called Melflex (which is extremely flexible, durable, hypoallergenic and waterproof.) I like my Melissa’s because they’re comfortable, creative and cool. Anytime I wear a pair, I get quizzed about their contagious personality.

Believe you me, I have a lot of shoes, but there’s just something unique about them that I LOVE. I think it has to do with Melissa’s team, which is made up of some of the most talented fashion designers of our time, like Vivienne Westwood, Jason Wu, Jeremy Scott, Alexander Herchcovitch and Karl Lagerfeld.

Besides being ridiculously comfortable with a cra-cra, yummy-good candy smell, the company (which is based in Brazil,) is named after a South American flower known as the "Melissa." I find it all extremely romantic, not to mention exotic.

Even though "Melissa Shoes" has been around for 40 years, making women and girls "Pretty in Plastic," its boutique concept is fairly new to the U.S. I love the new Dadeland location.

I think this is a really great shoe to add to your closet. For me, it’s super affordable (after my holiday spending) and incredibly fashionable. Plus, who doesn’t wanna look fabulous while saving the planet? Looking "Pretty in Plastic"’ is definitely one of my favorite things.

When:

Monday-Saturday 10am-9:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7pm.

Where:

"Melissa Shoes" at the Dadeland Mall is the company’s newest South Florida location. If you’re stopping by the sleek, modern and charmingly chic boutique, use the main entrance and it’s a few stores down on the left. Happy shopping!

http://www.shopmelissa.com

twitter: @shoesmelissa #MelissaShoes

Instagram: @melissashoesusa

Facebook: @Melissa

"I did not have three thousand pairs of shoes, I had one thousand and sixty." – Imelda Marcos

Photographer: James Woodley

Styling: Jackie Kay

Hair, MUA: Odett Hernandez

Editor: Matthew Auerbach

Special thanks: Koko & Palenki