Ooh-ing & ahh-ing over race day runway fashions by Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour Shops — celebrating the Pegasus World Cup 2019 Championship Invitational Series. #GiddyUp 🐎

When I first got the invite to attend the “Off to the Races” fashion show celebrating the Pegasus World Cup, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I’ve been to the Kentucky Derby before and I can assure you: style-wise, it’s world’s away from anything going on in South Florida.

I’m not a big fan of ginormous hats, bold flowery prints and aggressive pearl accessories — especially when worn together — and that’s definitely something you’ll see at “Running of the Roses” (one of the Derby’s nicknames.) Lucky for me, and Miami fashionistas, Pegasus is an entirely different style event.

The race itself is incredibly prestigious because of its 16 million-dollar purse, the largest in North American thoroughbred racing, but it’s also the glamorous crowd attending that makes it so popular and appealing. In fact, every year Deco Drive does a story on the rich, famous & fashionable who show up to show off what they’re wearing.

Taking a cue from The Who’s Who of the premier event, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour & Pegasus World Cup teamed up for the first time last week for an elegant runway show featuring race day fashions with a Miami flair. After all, we’re not in Kansas anymore — or would that be Kentucky?

Beautiful dresses, form-fitting suits and fancy fascinators stole the spotlight. I’ve included pictures of some of my Favorite Things from the show highlighting this spring’s biggest trends…because with outfits like these, frankly, we’re all “Pretty at the Pegasus” and that’s what I call #winning.

Gulf Stream Park & Casino

901 S. Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Race day is Saturday, January 26th.

For times & ticket information: www.PegasusWorldCup.com

“A horse is poetry in motion.” —anonymous

