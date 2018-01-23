Prestige Imports kicks car shopping into overdrive

Chris Van Vliet has no intention of getting caught by surprise when he wins the lottery. He’s doing his car shopping now, so he’s all set to live the high life later. Let’s go to Deco’s zero-emission reporter for more.

Shopping for a new car is usually one of two things — a free, usually very bad coffee and a pushy sales guy. Prestige Imports in Miami has neither, sorry — but they make up for it by having pretty much every supercar you’ve ever dreamed of.

Car shopping has never looked like this before!

Chris Van Vliet: “Wow, this is pretty unbelievable.”

Brett David: “This facility was all about dedication to our Prestige Imports brand. Curating the world’s most radical performance and hyper cars from all over the world with unique elements under one roof, it’s something that’s never been done before.”

The showroom at Prestige Imports takes things to a whole new level.

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s interesting that you call this a dealership because when you walk around here, this is more like a museum.”

Brett David: “One hundred percent. We believe in the slogan, ‘We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen,’ and walking into this dealership, we are so far away from the typical elements of being a normal car dealer. We have become a boutique selling pieces of performing art.”

Some of those art pieces include the pricey…

Brett David: “The La Ferrari is going to stay as the most expensive today at $3.9 million USD.”

The larger than life….

Brett David: “This is one of four Mercedes Benz 6x6s in North America. This is the only one in the United States that is fully federalized and street legal.”

The exceptionally loud — like this $3.5 million Maserati MC12 Corsa.

And the famous — like this car you’ll recognize from “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Brett David: “This is the main star, which was dubbed ‘Elanor.’ This is a 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback.”

And if you really want to show a car off, that’s what the Prestige Imports car lab is for.

Brett David: “This has to be my favorite part in the entire dealership… This is where we’re going to do customer unveilings for unique pieces, have certain specialty units presented in the showroom.”

In the car lab right now: the 740HP Pagani Huayra — valued at over $3 million.

Now there’s two things I know you want me to ask, so we’ll start with the first one.

Chris Van Vliet: “How much money in inventory do you have here?”

Brett David: “At one point, we had over $55 million in inventory. We always carry in this building alone about $40 million in inventory.”

Jeez. And the second question is: Which one do I get to drive?

Brett David: “We’re going to put you in something very special. You’re about to drive the Lamborghini Performante.”

Brett David: “So if you think you can handle this, Chris, we’re about to get you behind the wheel, brother.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Here we go. Wow.”

And what’s the first thing we see as soon as I put the pedal to the metal?

Chris Van Vliet: “We just sped by a cop.”

That officer of the law wasn’t going to stop me from enjoying this $300,000 joy ride!

Chris Van Vliet: “That was unbelievable. Wow. Wow. Thank you!”

That was fun! And let me tell you — the good people at Prestige sure were surprised when they found out I don’t even have my driver’s license.

FOR MORE INFO:

Prestige Imports Miami

15050 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami Beach, FL 33181

(888) 860-5210

www.prestigeimports.com

