President Joe Biden featured on Time Magazine cover

(WSVN) - President Joe Biden was featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

In the online version, the Commander-in-Chief is seen standing in a messy oval office.

Graffiti and paper littered the room which alludes to the mess left behind by the previous administration, which must now be cleaned up, according to the artist.

Another cover showed the moment Biden was sworn in and featured a quote he used in his inauguration address: “Without unity, there is no peace.”

