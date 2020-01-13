Preps underway across South Florida ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - From the highly anticipated game, to a halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, South Florida is getting ready for Super Bowl mania.

7News cameras captured crews setting up fences at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater, Monday afternoon.

The downtown Miami location is just one of many across South Florida undergoing a major transformation this week.

“It’s going to be super busy, for sure, super busy,” said a passer-by off Ocean Drive in South Beach.

The countdown has begun to what is widely regarded as the biggest game of 2020.

“I think it’s great that the Super Bowl is back here. It’s been a while,” said the passer-by.

But not everyone is equally excited about the upcoming matchup.

“I’m from Spain. I prefer soccer, but it’s going to be very fun,” said a man in downtown Miami.

Crews across South Florida are hard at work building stages, pop-up events and everything in between, with the Super Bowl celebration set to kick off next week.

“Just a lot taking place. The NFL is moving into town, as you can imagine, and all the preparation is ongoing,” said Ray Martinez with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

Whether it’s watching the big game in South Beach or taking advantage of pregame celebrations in downtown Miami, organizers said there will be something for everyone.

“Really, it’s so much more than just the game,” said Martinez. “There’s a whole week of activities that take place throughout the community.”

Bayfront Park will be home to “Super Bowl Live” starting Jan. 25. An extensive lineup of entertainment will lead to the Feb. 2 game, including free concerts and shows, along with food vendors.

A wide array of stars are expected to descend on South Florida in addition to Lopez and Shakira. Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and Cardi B are among acts set to perform at various events.

“There’s so much to see and enjoy, and a lot of activities are going to be taking place,” said Martinez. “What a better place than Miami?”

It promises to be a fun weekend for revelers, whether they have a ticket or not.

“Yeah, it’s a great opportunity to hear some great music, to watch some great football and be here in this beautiful place,” said the South Beach passer-by.

Those not among the lucky 65,000 people who will be watching the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens can watch the game on 7, Sunday, Feb. 2. The station will be providing live coverage before and after the game.

