(WSVN) - Raid your spice rack to kick up the flavor in a grilled, seafood dish. A meal you can make in just minutes in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ian Fleischmann

The Restaurant: Strawberry Moon, Miami Beach

The Dish: Prawn Kebabs

Ingredients:

Jumbo shrimp- 2# Shelled Weight

1 tbsp ground coriander seed

1 tsp ground cumin seed

1 tsp sweet paprika

1 cup olive oil

3 ea lemon zest

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 garlic cloves – grated

1 tsp minced ginger

Salt

Sweet Peppers

Ingredients for Zhug Sauce:

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch parsley

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp coriander seed

1 ea Jalapeno

1 tbsp salt

Ice

Method of Preparation:

Combine spices, lemon zest, juice, garlic, ginger and olive oil.

Add shrimp and toss. Let sit for 2 hours (any longer and the shrimp will start to cook from the lemon juice).

Skewer the shrimp and place a large sweet pepper at the top to hold them on.

Sprinkle with salt right before going onto grill. (Grill with charcoal, it has the best flavor.)

Method of Preparation for Zhug sauce:

Wash parsley, cilantro, and jalapeno.

Remove stem from jalapeno, then roughly chop everything. (Stems and all with herbs.)

Place everything except ice into a blender.

Blend on high until smooth, use a couple cubes of ice to control the temperature of the heat coming off the blender. (If the sauce heats too much it will change colors.)

To Plate:

Top shrimp with extra salt and olive oil, then serve still on skewers.

Serve with Zhug sauce.

Strawberry Moon

(at The Goodtime Hotel)

601 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

strawberrymoonmiami.com

