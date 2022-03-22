If you’ve lived in Miami longer than, say, a day, you know Power 96.

Miami’s party station has always been home to some of the biggest voices in SoFlo radio, but today, their dynamic morning duo added a new name to the list.

If you listen to Power 96, 96.5, “Miami’s party station.”

DJ Zog: “Hip-hop, reggaeton, a little pop, a little old school.”

You know DJ Zog.

DJ Zog: “Bam, bam, turn it up. It’s the morning vibe.”

He’s 305 through and through.

DJ Zog: “I went to Braddock. I grew up in Kendall.”

…And half of “Wake Up with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed,” starting at 6 a.m.

DJ Zog: “The alarm clock goes off at 3:57, and then I snooze maybe six or seven times.”

Ivy is off for spring break.

DJ Zog: “We are like a brother and sister that are always fighting, but we have a lot of love for each other.”

So I filled in Monday.

Alex Miranda: “And I’m Alex Miranda from Deco Drive on WSVN, and that’s what’s trending on Power 96.”

With hours not even free coffee could fix.

DJ Zog: “So, Alex, what common courtesy do you think is missing in Miami? Alex, wake up.”

Needless to say.

DJ Zog: “It is tough in the morning, because you gotta bring the energy.”

But booty music does always help.

DJ Zog: “What song would you wake up Miami with?”

Alex Miranda: “I got you. What is your morning routine? How do you get sleep?”

DJ Zog: “The sun might still be out, and I’m going to sleep.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you good about that? Do you break it?”

DJ Zog: “No, all the time.”

We talked new music.

DJ Zog: “Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran came out with a song called ‘Bam Bam.'”

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s good. It’s a grower, not a shower.”

And hot topics.

DJ Zog: “The Grammys say no to Kanye. I say no to the Grammys.”

Like Maury Povich retiring.

Alex Miranda: “Look, I don’t need a paternity test to know, Zog, you are the father.”

But the callers were my favorite part.

Caller: “Hi, Alex. I’m a huge fan of yours and Deco Drive.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you so much.”

So, what’s the secret sauce to great radio DJs?

DJ Zog: “Being able to make that connection when you live down here in South Florida is very important, because people want to relate to you. Talk about the Pal-ghetto Expressway and Dadeland Mall.”

All right so, how did I do?

DJ Zog: “On a scale of 1 to 10, you were a 9.65.”

You can listen to “Wake Up Miami with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed” weekdays from 6 to 10 in the morning.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox