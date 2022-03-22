If you’ve lived in Miami longer than, say, a day, you know Power 96.

Miami’s party station has always been home to some of the biggest voices in SoFlo radio, but today, their dynamic morning duo added a new name to the list.

If you listen to Power 96, 96.5, “Miami’s party station.”

DJ Zog: “Hip-hop, reggaeton, a little pop, a little old school.”

You know DJ Zog.

DJ Zog: “Bam, bam, turn it up. It’s the morning vibe.”

He’s 305 through and through.

DJ Zog: “I went to Braddock. I grew up in Kendall.”

…And half of “Wake Up with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed,” starting at 6 a.m.

DJ Zog: “The alarm clock goes off at 3:57, and then I snooze maybe six or seven times.”

Ivy is off for spring break.

DJ Zog: “We are like a brother and sister that are always fighting, but we have a lot of love for each other.”

So I filled in Monday.

Alex Miranda: “And I’m Alex Miranda from Deco Drive on WSVN, and that’s what’s trending on Power 96.”

With hours not even free coffee could fix.

DJ Zog: “So, Alex, what common courtesy do you think is missing in Miami? Alex, wake up.”

Needless to say.

DJ Zog: “It is tough in the morning, because you gotta bring the energy.”

But booty music does always help.

DJ Zog: “What song would you wake up Miami with?”

Alex Miranda: “I got you. What is your morning routine? How do you get sleep?”

DJ Zog: “The sun might still be out, and I’m going to sleep.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you good about that? Do you break it?”

DJ Zog: “No, all the time.”

We talked new music.

DJ Zog: “Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran came out with a song called ‘Bam Bam.'”

Alex Miranda: “I think it’s good. It’s a grower, not a shower.”

And hot topics.

DJ Zog: “The Grammys say no to Kanye. I say no to the Grammys.”

Like Maury Povich retiring.

Alex Miranda: “Look, I don’t need a paternity test to know, Zog, you are the father.”

But the callers were my favorite part.

Caller: “Hi, Alex. I’m a huge fan of yours and Deco Drive.”

Alex Miranda: “Thank you so much.”

So, what’s the secret sauce to great radio DJs?

DJ Zog: “Being able to make that connection when you live down here in South Florida is very important, because people want to relate to you. Talk about the Pal-ghetto Expressway and Dadeland Mall.”

All right so, how did I do?

DJ Zog: “On a scale of 1 to 10, you were a 9.65.”

You can listen to “Wake Up Miami with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed” weekdays from 6 to 10 in the morning.

