If you’ve lived in Miami longer than, say, a day, you know Power 96.
Miami’s party station has always been home to some of the biggest voices in SoFlo radio, but today, their dynamic morning duo added a new name to the list.
If you listen to Power 96, 96.5, “Miami’s party station.”
DJ Zog: “Hip-hop, reggaeton, a little pop, a little old school.”
You know DJ Zog.
DJ Zog: “Bam, bam, turn it up. It’s the morning vibe.”
He’s 305 through and through.
DJ Zog: “I went to Braddock. I grew up in Kendall.”
…And half of “Wake Up with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed,” starting at 6 a.m.
DJ Zog: “The alarm clock goes off at 3:57, and then I snooze maybe six or seven times.”
Ivy is off for spring break.
DJ Zog: “We are like a brother and sister that are always fighting, but we have a lot of love for each other.”
So I filled in Monday.
Alex Miranda: “And I’m Alex Miranda from Deco Drive on WSVN, and that’s what’s trending on Power 96.”
With hours not even free coffee could fix.
DJ Zog: “So, Alex, what common courtesy do you think is missing in Miami? Alex, wake up.”
Needless to say.
DJ Zog: “It is tough in the morning, because you gotta bring the energy.”
But booty music does always help.
DJ Zog: “What song would you wake up Miami with?”
Alex Miranda: “I got you. What is your morning routine? How do you get sleep?”
DJ Zog: “The sun might still be out, and I’m going to sleep.”
Alex Miranda: “Are you good about that? Do you break it?”
DJ Zog: “No, all the time.”
We talked new music.
DJ Zog: “Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran came out with a song called ‘Bam Bam.'”
Alex Miranda: “I think it’s good. It’s a grower, not a shower.”
And hot topics.
DJ Zog: “The Grammys say no to Kanye. I say no to the Grammys.”
Like Maury Povich retiring.
Alex Miranda: “Look, I don’t need a paternity test to know, Zog, you are the father.”
But the callers were my favorite part.
Caller: “Hi, Alex. I’m a huge fan of yours and Deco Drive.”
Alex Miranda: “Thank you so much.”
So, what’s the secret sauce to great radio DJs?
DJ Zog: “Being able to make that connection when you live down here in South Florida is very important, because people want to relate to you. Talk about the Pal-ghetto Expressway and Dadeland Mall.”
All right so, how did I do?
DJ Zog: “On a scale of 1 to 10, you were a 9.65.”
You can listen to “Wake Up Miami with DJ Zog and Ivy Unleashed” weekdays from 6 to 10 in the morning.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.