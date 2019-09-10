Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ heading for a No. 1 debut

(CNN) — Post Malone is headed for his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Music industry experts expect his latest release, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” to launch with 475,000 to 500,000 album unit sales in the US this week, reports Billboard.

The album could also have the largest streaming week of the year.

If those sales do happen, it will score Malone the second-largest week for any album in 2019 in equivalent album units.

The only album to beat that mark is Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” which sold 867,000 units in the week ending Sept. 5.

Ariana Grande currently hold the biggest streaming week of 2019 with 307 million on-demand audio streams for “Thank U, Next.”

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.

Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding” released on Sept. 6 via Republic Records.

The album follows his “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on May 12, 2018.

