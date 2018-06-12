Downtown Hollywood hasn’t had a new hotel open in almost 40 years. Thanks to CIRC Hotel, history is in the making. Deco’s taking a tour of a luxury property in the heart of it all.

Welcome to the new Hollywood. CIRC Hotel celebrated its grand opening with a huge bash.

The hotel is sleek and modern, with plenty of places to eat and drink.

Kara Lundgren, general manager, CIRC Hotel: “We’re really excited to be in Downtown Hollywood. It’s been 39 years since the recent hotel was built. The hotel is definitely a lifestyle hotel. We built it for the millennial and the business traveler.”

The hotel offers 111 rooms, with comfy beds, great views and full amenities.

When it comes to stuff to do, it’s all about location, location, location.

Kara Lundgren: “We have all of Downtown Hollywood, with the shops, the restaurants, the retail, and a mile and a half to the most amazing beach, which is Hollywood’s Broadwalk.”

For visitors and residents, it’s a place to see and be seen.

Guest 1: “We’ve been waiting in Hollywood for this day for a long time, and we really haven’t had a nice hotel in downtown for years and years and years.”

Elevate your experience at MUSE, a rooftop terrace with views of Young Circle.

Kara Lundgren: “MUSE is absolutely amazing. It’s our rooftop lounge. It’s open daily starting at 5 p.m. and lunch on the weekends.”

And when you’re ready for dinner, Olivia Restaurant, just off the lobby, serves up gourmet Italian fare.

Piero Filpi, Olivia Restaurant & Bar: “The architecture is absolutely incredible, something that Hollywood has not seen. Hollywood, California, maybe, but not Hollywood, Florida.”

The restaurant features a mozzarella bar where the cheese is made fresh to order.

Piero Filpi: “The mozzarella is freshly made, made from the curd with hot boiling water, a pinch of salt, and as they work it, all of a sudden, that becomes the actual mozzarella which you have.”

Guest 2: “I like that it’s modern in Downtown Hollywood. I think Downtown Hollywood needed this new, fresh start.”

Located halfway between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, CIRC is in the middle of it all.

FOR MORE INFO:

CIRC Hotel

1780 Polk St.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(877) 797-0520

https://www.circhotel.com

