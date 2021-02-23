Portland favorite Salt & Straw opens first East Coast location in Wynwood

Miami’s dessert scene just got a lot cooler. A popular ice cream shop has gone coast to coast.

Portland favorite Salt & Straw officially opened its first east coast location Friday in Wynwood.

The ice cream joint has brought its famous flavors to the 305, but is also working with local vendors to offer some special Miami options.

Bonus trivia: the name Salt & Straw is a tribute to how ice cream was made at the turn of the century.

Kim Malek, Salt & Straw co-founder and CEO: “They would churn it in an ice cream churn with salt in the ice, then pack it on hay or straw to keep it cold because we didn’t have refrigeration back then! So salt and straw!”

Nancy Lopetegui, customer: “It’s getting hot again in Miami soon in Miami. It’s already hot right now! So it’s definitely awesome to get great ice cream here in Wynwood.”

Another Salt & Straw location is already on the way! They plan on opening a spot in Coconut Grove soon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Salt & Straw

246 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-633-0157

saltandstraw.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.