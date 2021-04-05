Portion of NW 14th Ave. in Miami renamed Betty Wright Lane in honor of soul singer

MIAMI (WSVN) - County and city leaders held an unveiling ceremony for a newly renamed portion of a Miami roadway in honor of legendary Grammy Award-winning soul singer and Liberty City native Betty Wright.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez revealed on Monday that Northwest 14th Avenue from 62nd to 67th streets is now called Betty Wright Lane.

Suarez said they are paying tribute to the singer and her civic contributions.

“She was a Miami product, born and raised in Liberty City, and so, for us, it’s important that we remember the legacy of those that paved the way for others,” he said.

Wright is best known for her hit singles “Clean Up Woman” and “Tonight Is the Night.” She died last May following complications from cancer at the age of 66.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.