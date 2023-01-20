(WSVN) - Porsche wants gamers to feel like they are sitting in a 911 GT3 R sports car with a new chair.

The sports car company announced it is teaming up with performance and racing car seat supplier, Recaro.

It will be embroidered with both logos and feature the black, red, and gray color schemes of the automaker’s racing car.

Only 911 limited edition seats will be sold at $2,500.

Anyone interested in pre-ordering the chair can do so here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.