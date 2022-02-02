(WSVN) - Sick of the same old spaghetti and meatballs? Why not try a creamy pasta dish? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Christie Tenaud

The Restaurant: Union Kitchen & Bar, Wilton Manors

The Dish: Porcini Campanelle

Ingredients:

Porcini Pasta Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups semolina flour

½ cup porcini powder (you can find it at a specialty store)

6 large whole eggs

½ cup water (depending on the size of your eggs)

Truffle Leek Cream:

½ cup small leeks, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, chopped

1 tbsp. shallots, chopped

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 qts. heavy cream

¾ cup parmesan reggiano, grated

¼ cup white truffle oil

1 cup truffle paste

5 oz. butter, unsalted

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Porcini Pasta Dough:

Place the dry ingredients in a KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the six eggs while it’s mixing and add water as well.

Depending on the size of your eggs, you might need more water, just enough until the dough pulls away from the walls of the bowl.

Roll out the dough by hand or use a KitchenAid pasta roller attachment. When ready to cook, boil in salty water for about 3-5 minutes, until pasta floats to the top.

Truffle Leek Cream:

In pan over medium low heat, sweat the leeks with the garlic, shallots and oil until fragrant. Add heavy cream, butter and truffle paste and whisk vigorously.

Let sauce reduce on medium heat until it can coat the back of a spoon. Pull off heat, season with salt and pepper and add the truffle oil.

To Plate:

Add pasta to cream and mix.

Plate the dish and serve it with a glass of Schiava Grigia, Kurtatsch, Alto Adige, Italy 2019 or Le Pigeoulet, Vin de Pays de Vauclouse, Rhone Valley, France 2020 for the perfect wine pairing.

Enjoy!

Union Kitchen & Bar

2309 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

(754) 216-0143

https://www.unionkb.com/

