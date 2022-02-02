(WSVN) - Sick of the same old spaghetti and meatballs? Why not try a creamy pasta dish? That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Christie Tenaud
The Restaurant: Union Kitchen & Bar, Wilton Manors
The Dish: Porcini Campanelle
Ingredients:
Porcini Pasta Dough:
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups semolina flour
½ cup porcini powder (you can find it at a specialty store)
6 large whole eggs
½ cup water (depending on the size of your eggs)
Truffle Leek Cream:
½ cup small leeks, diced
1 tbsp. garlic, chopped
1 tbsp. shallots, chopped
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 qts. heavy cream
¾ cup parmesan reggiano, grated
¼ cup white truffle oil
1 cup truffle paste
5 oz. butter, unsalted
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
Porcini Pasta Dough:
- Place the dry ingredients in a KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment. Add the six eggs while it’s mixing and add water as well.
- Depending on the size of your eggs, you might need more water, just enough until the dough pulls away from the walls of the bowl.
- Roll out the dough by hand or use a KitchenAid pasta roller attachment. When ready to cook, boil in salty water for about 3-5 minutes, until pasta floats to the top.
Truffle Leek Cream:
- In pan over medium low heat, sweat the leeks with the garlic, shallots and oil until fragrant. Add heavy cream, butter and truffle paste and whisk vigorously.
- Let sauce reduce on medium heat until it can coat the back of a spoon. Pull off heat, season with salt and pepper and add the truffle oil.
To Plate:
- Add pasta to cream and mix.
- Plate the dish and serve it with a glass of Schiava Grigia, Kurtatsch, Alto Adige, Italy 2019 or Le Pigeoulet, Vin de Pays de Vauclouse, Rhone Valley, France 2020 for the perfect wine pairing.
Enjoy!
Union Kitchen & Bar
2309 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(754) 216-0143
https://www.unionkb.com/
