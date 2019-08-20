Popeyes, Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A fight over whose chicken sandwich is the best

(WSVN) - A chicken sandwich showdown between Chick-fil-A, Popeyes and Wendy’s took the internet by storm.

The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A highlighted its sandwich as “the original” in a tweet.

Popeyes responded by tweeting the question, “Ya’ll good?”

While that debate was going on, Wendy’s, known for being snappy on social media, decided to chime in.

“Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich,” the restaurant wrote on Twitter.

Popeyes didn’t hesitate to strike back, and neither did Wendy’s.

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

As the battle for the best chicken sandwich was going on, thousands were commenting their favorite.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.