Popeyes says they have sold out of new chicken sandwich

(WSVN) - If you were hoping to get your hands on the new chicken sandwich from Popeyes, then you may be out of luck for now.

Popeyes has announced that they have sold out of their new chicken sandwich.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Popeyes made the announcement on Twitter. “Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” they said.

According to Business Insider, Popeyes said it sold as many sandwiches in the last two weeks as it expected to sell through the end of September.

“The demand for the new chicken sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the company told BUsiness Insider. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.”

However, Popeyes added that the sandwiches will be coming back soon and will be a permanent staple at the restaurants.

