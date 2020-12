MIAMI (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for Bayfront Park’s annual tree-lighting ceremony.

International pop star Paulina Rubio hosted Miami’s big event, Monday.

The singer was joined on stage by her children, Santa Claus, and Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The 50-foot Rocky Mountain pine will remain lit through New Year’s.

